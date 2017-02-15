wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev & Lana Film a Snickers Commercial, Finn Balor in New WWE.com Series

February 15, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Rusev and Lana filmed a commercial for WrestleMania 33 sponsor Snickers yesterday…

– WWE.com will premiere a new series called “My Son Is a WWE Superstar” on Thursday; the first episode features Finn Balor and his parents…

