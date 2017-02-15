wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev & Lana Film a Snickers Commercial, Finn Balor in New WWE.com Series
– Rusev and Lana filmed a commercial for WrestleMania 33 sponsor Snickers yesterday…
Happy Valentine's Day to my @LanaWWE we are currently celebrating on the set of @SNICKERS commercial. #VillaintinesDay #TrifonZarezan pic.twitter.com/97h6crZAsc
— Rusev on the Roof (@RusevBUL) February 14, 2017
– WWE.com will premiere a new series called “My Son Is a WWE Superstar” on Thursday; the first episode features Finn Balor and his parents…
The first episode of "My Son is a @WWE Superstar" featuring @FinnBalor premieres TOMORROW at 10am ET on https://t.co/wNpELtT99X! pic.twitter.com/VcuPvldEdP
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017