wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev & Lana Work Out in Total Divas Clip, Stephanie Hypes WWE Champions, Stock Down
January 27, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE stock closed at $19.50 today, down $0.13 (0.66%) from the previous close.
– Here is a new bonus clip from Wednesday’s midseason finale of Total Divas, with Lana and Rusev working out before their wedding day:
– Stephanie McMahon promoted the new WWE Champions mobile game that launched yesterday, posting to Twitter:
Congrats to @WWEChampions on a great launch! Now we can answer, "Who is the Greatest of All Time?". My vote is for @TripleH! #LetsSettleThis pic.twitter.com/TVzu39StNa
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 27, 2017