wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev & Lana Work Out in Total Divas Clip, Stephanie Hypes WWE Champions, Stock Down

January 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rusev and Lana Fancy

– WWE stock closed at $19.50 today, down $0.13 (0.66%) from the previous close.

– Here is a new bonus clip from Wednesday’s midseason finale of Total Divas, with Lana and Rusev working out before their wedding day:

– Stephanie McMahon promoted the new WWE Champions mobile game that launched yesterday, posting to Twitter:

article topics :

Lana, Rusev, Stephanie McMahon, Total Divas, WWE Champions, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading