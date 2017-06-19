– Rusev took a trolling attempt from a fan in stride on Monday night. The fan took to Twitter to slam the WWE star, prompting him to respond as you can see below:

@RusevBUL What's it like being a massive failure right now? Like massive failure. Embarrassing to say the least #Loser — GavWav (@GavWav) June 19, 2017

Sorry it took me so long to respond I had to find my phone but my estate is huge and I had to park my 200k car. What was the question again https://t.co/rsvzQbweF6 — Rusev (@RusevBUL) June 19, 2017

– Here is a new video from DDP, showing off his new custom World Heavyweight title belt from Main Event Belts: