WWE News: Rusev Responds to Trolling Fan, DDP Shows Off New Title Belt

June 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Rusev took a trolling attempt from a fan in stride on Monday night. The fan took to Twitter to slam the WWE star, prompting him to respond as you can see below:

– Here is a new video from DDP, showing off his new custom World Heavyweight title belt from Main Event Belts:

