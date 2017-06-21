– Rusev is set to make his in-ring return this weekend at the Smackdown house shows. He is advertised at the June 25th show in Everett, Washington in a three-way with Kevin Owens and Mojo Rawley for the US Championship. He is also facing Owens in a three-way for the US Championship on Monday in Bakersfield, California with Shinsuke Nakamura as third participant. He is scheduled to return to TV next week.

– WWE has posted Mike & Maria Kanellis’ entrance video: