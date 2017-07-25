wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Takes a Shot at Roman Reigns, Alicia Fox Set For July 28th Signing

July 25, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– On July 28th, Alicia Fox will be at the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino located at 1 Fulton St, Buffalo, New York 14204 from 2PM-3PM ET; she will be signing autographs, taking photos, and announcing the winner of two floor seats to the WWE Live Event that night.

– Rusev posted the following on Twitter, taking a bit of a shot at Roman Reigns…

article topics :

Roman Reigns, Rusev, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading