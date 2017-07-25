wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev Takes a Shot at Roman Reigns, Alicia Fox Set For July 28th Signing
– On July 28th, Alicia Fox will be at the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino located at 1 Fulton St, Buffalo, New York 14204 from 2PM-3PM ET; she will be signing autographs, taking photos, and announcing the winner of two floor seats to the WWE Live Event that night.
– Rusev posted the following on Twitter, taking a bit of a shot at Roman Reigns…
Big fight , big dog ,big big big ……….small guy complex
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 25, 2017