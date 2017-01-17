– Rusev followed Lana in teasing a potential feud with Kurt Angle, posting to Twitter:

One Too many HEROES under one WWE — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 17, 2017

– After WWE announced that Tajiri has suffered a knee injury and isn’t cleared to compete, the Japanese Buzzsaw went on Twitter to comment on the news. Tajiri posted:

Now Im getting much much better!! Sorry for 12 billion of TAJIRI fans in the world.I`ll come back to the ring soon. https://t.co/oqT24wKFYb — TAJIRI (@TajiriBuzzsaw) January 17, 2017