wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Teases Angle Feud, Tajiri Comments on Injury

January 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
rusev-raw-101016

– Rusev followed Lana in teasing a potential feud with Kurt Angle, posting to Twitter:

– After WWE announced that Tajiri has suffered a knee injury and isn’t cleared to compete, the Japanese Buzzsaw went on Twitter to comment on the news. Tajiri posted:

article topics :

Kurt Angle, Rusev, Tajiri, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading