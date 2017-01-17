wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev Teases Angle Feud, Tajiri Comments on Injury
January 17, 2017 | Posted by
– Rusev followed Lana in teasing a potential feud with Kurt Angle, posting to Twitter:
One Too many HEROES under one WWE
— Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 17, 2017
– After WWE announced that Tajiri has suffered a knee injury and isn’t cleared to compete, the Japanese Buzzsaw went on Twitter to comment on the news. Tajiri posted:
Now Im getting much much better!! Sorry for 12 billion of TAJIRI fans in the world.I`ll come back to the ring soon. https://t.co/oqT24wKFYb
— TAJIRI (@TajiriBuzzsaw) January 17, 2017
While Im absent,I try to learn more english.then after come back, My perfect english will overwhelm 205live guy`s their english^^)
— TAJIRI (@TajiriBuzzsaw) January 17, 2017