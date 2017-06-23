wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev Working Another Show This Weekend, Balor Talks Overseas Trip, New Video From Tryouts
– Rusev has been added to another Smackdown house show this weekend. The star, who was previously advertised for events on Sunday and Monday ahead of his TV return on Tuesday, is now advertised for Saturday’s show in Vancouver.
– WWE posted the following video of Finn Balor discussing his journey to Japan and Singapore promoting the company’s upcoming tour of the countries:
– WWE also posted the following video from their recent tryout: