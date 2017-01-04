wrestling / News
WWE News: Ryback’s New Book Released, Stock Up, Latest UpUpDownDown
January 4, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE’s stock closed at $18.92 today, up $0.68 (3.73%) from the previous close.
– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, with Neville taking on Xavier Woods in the FIFA ’17 tournament:
– Ryback has released his first motivational book, Wake Up! It’s Feeding Time: A Professional Athlete’s Advice on How to Succeed In the Game of Life via Amazon. You can check out the cover art below:
We are finished early and Wake Up! It's Feeding Time is now available on @amazon in paperback and kindle. Thank you to everyone for your support please check it out and leave a review. There is something for everyone in this book and I am grateful for the opportunity to share it with you. #ThankYou #FeedMeMore