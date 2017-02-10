– Wrestling DVD Network has the cover art for WWE’s WrestleMania Monday DVD that hits on March 21st. You can see it at the link. The synopsis reads as follows:

“The RAW after WrestleMania has become one of the most anticipated nights in sports entertainment. New Superstars emerge, familiar faces return, and the WWE Universe feels the fallout from The Showcase of the Immortals.

For the first time ever, get a behind-the-scenes look and follow both WWE Superstars and spectators alike as they experience one of WWE’s most exciting events of the year!”

– Sabu spoke with Title Match Wrestling for a new interview, video of which you can see below. Sabu talks about his WWE run and says he’s not particularly bitter about his time there, saying that he didn’t get pushed because he didn’t kiss anyone’s butt. He added that was his downfall but that he’s proud he didn’t do that to get ahead, although he probably should have.

Sabu added that WWE wanted his character to be like it always was originally but began slowly changing him and pushing him aside to get the younger guys over. He says he didn’t mind doing that but that he didn’t think some of the guys, such as Elijah Burke, Monty Brown and Mike Knox, were ready for it. He said that he thinks the ECW reboot failed because they put the ECW Originals over for a few months and when the new guys came in to beat them, no one bought it. He calls the reboot terrible and thinks it ruined some of the ECW Originals as well as the legacy of ECW.