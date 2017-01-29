wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn Gets Rumble Number, Enzo & Cass’ KFC Ad, Gallows & Anderson Talk Title Win

January 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sami Zayn pulled the #8 spot for the Royal Rumble Match. Zayn picked his number in a backstage segment which featured Shane and Stephanie, Mick Foley, Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose.

– Here is the Enzo Amore and Big Cass KFC ad that aired tonight:

– Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson discuss their Raw Tag Team Championship win over Cesaro and Sheamus in the following backstage video:

