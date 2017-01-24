wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Reacts to Raw Win, Jerry Lawler Pulled From Northeast Wrestling Event
January 24, 2017 | Posted by
– According to wrestlinginc.com, Jerry Lawler is no longer able to appear at The Big Event convention on March 4th in Queens. WWE is sending RAW announcer Corey Graves in his place. Fans who pre-ordered Lawler items to be signed can e-mail [email protected] for a refund or to exchange them for Graves items.
– Sami Zayn posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his Raw victory over Seth Rollins…
One of my toughest #Raw matches ever, with one of the best going today, @WWERollins. Not the win I wanted, but still headed to #RoyalRumble!
— Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) January 24, 2017