– According to wrestlinginc.com, Jerry Lawler is no longer able to appear at The Big Event convention on March 4th in Queens. WWE is sending RAW announcer Corey Graves in his place. Fans who pre-ordered Lawler items to be signed can e-mail [email protected] for a refund or to exchange them for Graves items.

– Sami Zayn posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his Raw victory over Seth Rollins…