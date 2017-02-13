– KPNX spoke with Baron Corbin yesterday ahead of Elimination Chamber. Corbin talked about returning to Phoenix for the event and said, “It’s always good to come back to Arizona. I lived down here for a couple years when I played for the Cardinals. I still have family here, my uncle, my little cousins, they all live out here.”

– Sami Zayn took to Twitter to respond to praise from Kenny Omega. Omega said in a Q&A last month that Zayn was one of the most talented performers that he’s ever worked with and that Zayn’s “creativity and his mind for wrestling almost… it made me more passionate about trying to make matches more creatively to compete with him.”

In response to a GIF of those comments, Zayn posted: