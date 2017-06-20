– As previously reported, WWE’s Triple H recently visited and gave a title belt to London police officer Charlie Guenigault. Additionally, Sami Zayn sent a video message to Charlie Guenigault, which WWE released on Twitter. You can check out Zayn’s message to Guenigault below.

Last night, @TripleH paid a visit to heroic London police officer Charlie Guenigault, and brought with him this message from @iLikeSamiZayn. pic.twitter.com/89h96guwkg — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017

– The Wrestling Observer reports that the debut of Mike and Maria Kanellis at Money in the Bank on Sunday night brought in quite a bit of fan interest. Maria Kanellis was reportedly the seventh most-searched Google term on Monday and had 20,000 searches. According to the Observer, this is a very rare occurrence for a WWE name the day after a PPV event.

– WWE released a slow-motion video of Big Cass turning on Enzo Amore during last night’s Raw. You can check out the new video clip below.