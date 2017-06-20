wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn Sends Video Message to Heroic London Officer, Note on Maria Kanellis’ Return at Money in the Bank, and Slow Motion Video of

June 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

As previously reported, WWE’s Triple H recently visited and gave a title belt to London police officer Charlie Guenigault. Additionally, Sami Zayn sent a video message to Charlie Guenigault, which WWE released on Twitter. You can check out Zayn’s message to Guenigault below.

The Wrestling Observer reports that the debut of Mike and Maria Kanellis at Money in the Bank on Sunday night brought in quite a bit of fan interest. Maria Kanellis was reportedly the seventh most-searched Google term on Monday and had 20,000 searches. According to the Observer, this is a very rare occurrence for a WWE name the day after a PPV event.

– WWE released a slow-motion video of Big Cass turning on Enzo Amore during last night’s Raw. You can check out the new video clip below.

