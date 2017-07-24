wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn Talks Battleground Win, Kevin Owens Reacts to Regaining The US Title

July 24, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Kevin Owens posted the following on Twitter last night, predicting and then reacting to his US Title Victory…

– Here is a WWE Battleground fallout video with Sami Zayn. In the video, Sami says that he kicked the smile right off Mike’s face and that while winning isn’t everything, it feels really good. He adds that it feels especially good following Mike & Maria’s actions and Mike’s disgraceful win on last week’s Smackdown.

