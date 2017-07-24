– Kevin Owens posted the following on Twitter last night, predicting and then reacting to his US Title Victory…

Fear not, children. In a few hours, I will be a 3-time @WWE United States Champion and everything is going to be okay. #WWEBattleground — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) July 23, 2017

– Here is a WWE Battleground fallout video with Sami Zayn. In the video, Sami says that he kicked the smile right off Mike’s face and that while winning isn’t everything, it feels really good. He adds that it feels especially good following Mike & Maria’s actions and Mike’s disgraceful win on last week’s Smackdown.