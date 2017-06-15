– Samoa Joe and Xavier Woods have been making the rounds in several gaming live streams. First, the two appeared Giant Bomb’s E3 2017 livestream, which you can find here. Joe and Xavier appear at the 2:10:00 mark.

They also played Crackdown 3 with people at Microsoft for the UpUpDownDown channel.

Finally, they will appear on Gamespot‘s live stream at 2:30 PM Pacific/5:30 PM Eastern.

– The Rock has posted a new photo from the set of his film Rampage.