WWE News: Samoa Joe Comments on MSG Debut, Braun Strowman in NYC Today

July 7, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– According to PWinsider, Braun Strowman was spotted in New York City this morning. While not advertised for tonight’s WWE Event in Madison Square Garden, the site speculates that he could appear on the show.

– Samoa Joe is making is debut in Madison Square Garden tonight, he posted the following on Twitter…

