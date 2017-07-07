wrestling / News
WWE News: Samoa Joe Comments on MSG Debut, Braun Strowman in NYC Today
– According to PWinsider, Braun Strowman was spotted in New York City this morning. While not advertised for tonight’s WWE Event in Madison Square Garden, the site speculates that he could appear on the show.
– Samoa Joe is making is debut in Madison Square Garden tonight, he posted the following on Twitter…
Hello @TheGarden my name is Joe, it's been overdue, but tonight I wreck shop on your hallowed ground. Please forgive the mess #WWENewYork
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) July 7, 2017