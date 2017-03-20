wrestling / News

WWE News: Samoa Joe Cut Open on Raw, Attendance For Raw, Promo For Tomorrow’s Smackdown

March 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE announced that 16,160 fans were in attendance at tonight’s Raw.

– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown, teasing more developments in the Shane McMahon/AJ Styles feud leading into WrestleMania:

– Samoa Joe got cut open during tonight’s episode of Raw, as you can see below:

