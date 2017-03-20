wrestling / News
WWE News: Samoa Joe Cut Open on Raw, Attendance For Raw, Promo For Tomorrow’s Smackdown
March 20, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE announced that 16,160 fans were in attendance at tonight’s Raw.
– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown, teasing more developments in the Shane McMahon/AJ Styles feud leading into WrestleMania:
What is @AJStylesOrg's fate heading toward @WrestleMania? Tune into #SDLive TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network!
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2017
– Samoa Joe got cut open during tonight’s episode of Raw, as you can see below:
You are looking into the eyes of a DESTROYER as @SamoaJoe forces @iLikeSamiZayn to submit to his #CoquinaClutch…
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2017