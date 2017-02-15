– Samoa Joe is currently advertised to face Sami Zayn on Saturday at the Raw house show in Bakersfield, California. He starts on the road with the main roster on Friday in Dallas, Texas but no opponent has been announced for that card yet.

– WWE is advertising Finn Balor for the European tour in May as part of the Raw brand.

– A new SEC filing from WWE noted that Kevin Dunn has sold 100,908 shares of WWE stock at an average price of $22.61.