– Renee Young posted to Twitter, replying to Kevin Owens after he applauded WWE for canceling Talking Smack. Owens had said that he was glad that Young and Daniel Bryan’s “nonsense” was losing its platform, to which Young said:

Wow. I'm so glad @AJStylesOrg beat you for the US title. Burn. On. You. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 17, 2017

– WWE posted the following video of Samoa Joe arriving at Raw. Asked about how he felt before his #1 contender’s match against Roman Reigns, Joe said, “How am I feeling? I’m feeling like I’m participating in an unnecessary exercise. It’s alright. I’m going to run through Roman, one more time. Then Brock, I’m coming to finish what I started at SummerSlam.”