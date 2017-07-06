wrestling / News

WWE News: Samoa Joe on Tomorrow’s Edge & Christian Podcast, Cesaro Appearance in Manhattan Tomorrow, WWE 2K16 on PlayStation Now

July 6, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Samoa Joe will be on the Edge and Christian podcast tomorrow.

– WWE 2K 16 is one of the new titles available on the PlayStation Now streaming service. [Credit: PWinsider.com]

– WWE posted the following, announcing a Cesaro appearance tomorrow…

