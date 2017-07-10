wrestling / News

WWE News: Samoa Joe Says Lesnar Didn’t Beat Him, Promo For Battleground Flag Match

July 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following promo for John Cena and Rusev’s Flag Match at Battleground:

– The company also posted this video of Samoa Joe from both before and after his match with Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire. Joe says Brock Lesnar did not beat him last night; he “escaped.”

