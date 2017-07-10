wrestling / News
WWE News: Samoa Joe Says Lesnar Didn’t Beat Him, Promo For Battleground Flag Match
– WWE posted the following promo for John Cena and Rusev’s Flag Match at Battleground:
The #BulgarianBrute @RusevBUL & @JohnCena will go head-to-head in a #FlagMatch when #WWEBattleground streams LIVE in 2 weeks on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/jWsdunqJGY
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2017
– The company also posted this video of Samoa Joe from both before and after his match with Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire. Joe says Brock Lesnar did not beat him last night; he “escaped.”