– Samoa Joe, who is not set for a match at WrestleMania, mentioned during the WWE Hall of Fame Pre-Show that he is still looking to make an impact at the event. It has been reported (but not confirmed) that Joe will get inolved in Triple H’s Non-Sanctioned match with Seth Rollins.

– Here is the full WWE Hall of Fame pre-show, hosted by Byron Saxton, Maria Menounos, Cathy Kelley and Renee Young:

– WWE has released video from WrestleMania Axxess of Cathy Kelley playing “Guess That Uso” with guests, with Hall of Fame tickets on the line: