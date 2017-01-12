wrestling / News
WWE News: Sandman Undergoes Knee Surgery, ‘Who Is the Smartest Bella Twin’ Video
– Here is a new video from the Bella Twins YouTube channel, in which Daniel Bryan tries to figure out which Bella is smarter:
– The Sandman noted on Twitter that he underwent knee surgery this week, posting:
New knee this morning by the look on my face I think MEDS just kicked in pic.twitter.com/gK8Ul9OyG1
— Haʞ (@Szzandman) January 12, 2017
21hours out of surgery 60 degree in philly today. Couldn't resist a couple of golf strokes pic.twitter.com/JUTNozpZbw
— Haʞ (@Szzandman) January 12, 2017
Wishing a speedy recovery to @Szzandman all those years of jumping over top rope to floor w/cane, took its toll
He has a new knee #ECW pic.twitter.com/jleK1Kyjvh
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 12, 2017