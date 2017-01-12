wrestling / News

WWE News: Sandman Undergoes Knee Surgery, ‘Who Is the Smartest Bella Twin’ Video

January 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas


– Here is a new video from the Bella Twins YouTube channel, in which Daniel Bryan tries to figure out which Bella is smarter:

– The Sandman noted on Twitter that he underwent knee surgery this week, posting:

Bella Twins, The Sandman

