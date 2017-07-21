– Sasha Banks and Bayley were interviewed by IGN Live at Comic-Con where they spoke about their upcoming match this Monday on RAW. Sasha says it will feel like victory, while Bayley said that she’s excited because she ‘usually wins against Sasha’. They also talked about cosplay, Seth Rollins crying after their NXT Takeover: Brooklyn match and more.

– WWE Community has posted photos of John Cena granting a Make-A-Wish for 10-year-old William in Birmingham, Alabama before last Tuesday’s Smackdown.

– Thea Trinidad, now going by the name Zolita Vega, is now appearing regularly with Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas in NXT. She is still being referred to as a mystery woman on TV. She appeared on this week’s episode and convinced Almas to attack Cezar Bononi after a loss to No Way Jose.