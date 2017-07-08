wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Catches Bayley Being A Nerd, WWE Looks At Forgotten Wrestling Games
July 8, 2017
– After debuting and winning at Madison Square Garden, Bayley recorded a video of herself talking to a Triple H poster. Sasha Banks eventually caught her.
.@TripleH approves of @itsBayleyWWE's first MSG WWE win! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/P8lOr7ad6y
— MSG (@TheGarden) July 8, 2017
NERD pic.twitter.com/NDPDl4drMW
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 8, 2017
– WWE.com has a look at five wrestling games you may have forgotten, including Showdown: Legends of Wrestling (2004), WWE Betrayal (2001), WCW Backstage Assault (2000), ECW Hardcore Revolution (2000), and WWE Crush Hour (2003).