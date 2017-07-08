wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Catches Bayley Being A Nerd, WWE Looks At Forgotten Wrestling Games

July 8, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– After debuting and winning at Madison Square Garden, Bayley recorded a video of herself talking to a Triple H poster. Sasha Banks eventually caught her.

WWE.com has a look at five wrestling games you may have forgotten, including Showdown: Legends of Wrestling (2004), WWE Betrayal (2001), WCW Backstage Assault (2000), ECW Hardcore Revolution (2000), and WWE Crush Hour (2003).

