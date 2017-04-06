wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Featured in DiGiorno Ad, Nia Jax Talks Self-Confidence, Poll on Taker’s Greatest Rival

April 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s latest poll asks who Undertaker’s greatest rival is. The results are, as of this writing:

Shawn Michaels: 31%
Brock Lesnar: 20%
Kane: 14%
Roman Reigns: 10%
Mankind: 8%
Triple H: 8%
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin: 6%
Randy Orton: 2%
Batista: 2%

– Sasha Banks shared a new ad from DiGiorno that she was featured in:

– Nia Jax posted to Instagram talking about her struggle with self-confidence, as you can see below:

Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Undertaker

