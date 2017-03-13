– WWE may be setting the stage of Sasha Banks’ reported heel turn already. On Raw, Banks was backstage with Bayley talking about the latter’s match against Nia Jax and Banks told Bayley not to pay attention to the “haters” who think Bayley could never be champion. Bayley acted confused by the comment and asked Banks what haters she was referring to.

Banks is expected to turn heel at either in the lead up to or soon after WrestleMania.

– WWE confirmed during Raw that Roman Reigns will face Braun Strowman next week on Raw. Also set for next week is Chris Jericho hosting a Highlight Reel segment with Kevin Owens as his guest. You can see video of Jericho announcing the Highlight Reel segment below: