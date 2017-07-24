wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Is Ready For Bayley, Michaels Talks Role in New WWE Film
July 24, 2017
– WWE posted the following video to YouTube, with Shawn Michaels discussing his role in the WWE Studios’ new film Pure Country: Pure Heart:
– The company also posted video of Sasha Banks arriving at tonight’s Raw, where she faces Bayley for a shot at Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. Banks says she feels ready going into the match and states that Bayley is good, but she’s not The Boss: