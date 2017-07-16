– Today marks the anniversary of Phantasio’s debut and only appearance on WWE television 22 years ago in 1995. Phantasio made his debut against Tony Devito. He never appeared on WWE TV again. You can check out a video of that match below.

– WWE has a new fan poll up asking what match is the most anticipated for the upcoming Battleground event. Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton currently leads the poll at 46 percent. AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens came in second at 23 percent. The women’s elimination match came in third at 11 percent. John Cena vs. Rusev came in fourth at 10 percent. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin came in fifth at seven percent. And The Usos vs. The New Day came in last with two percent.

– WWE posted a photo of Alexa Bliss on Instagram, which you can check out below. The photo has the caption,”#LittleMissBliss always has something up her sleeve…” Sasha Banks then responded to the photo caption in the comments section, writing, “Yeah Paige’s jacket pfpfpfp.”