WWE News: Sasha Banks’ Photo For Muscle & Fitness, Paul Heyman Gives WWE Network Pick of the Week, Theme Song For UK Championship Tournament
January 6, 2017
– WWE’s theme song for their upcoming UK championship tournament is “Dusted” by Asteroid Boys.
– Sasha Banks has posted a photo from her Muscle & Fitness shoot. The issue with Banks is available now.
– Paul Heyman is the star of the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week. He picks the new debate show “Bring it to the Table”, which he hosts with JBL and Peter Rosenberg.