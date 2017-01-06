– WWE’s theme song for their upcoming UK championship tournament is “Dusted” by Asteroid Boys.

– Sasha Banks has posted a photo from her Muscle & Fitness shoot. The issue with Banks is available now.

Check out the newest @muscle_and_fitness mag A photo posted by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

– Paul Heyman is the star of the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week. He picks the new debate show “Bring it to the Table”, which he hosts with JBL and Peter Rosenberg.