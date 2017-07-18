wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Practices Australian Football, NXT Preview, Mandy Rose Celebrates Birthday

July 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Happy birthday to NXT star Mandy Rose, who turns twenty-five today.

– Here is a preview of this week’s NXT, with Killian Dain facing Drew McIntyre with a shot at NXT Champion Bobby Roode on the line:

– WWE posted video of Sasha Banks practicing Australian rules football with Collingwood FC’s Moana Hope. Banks was doing promotional work in Australia last week:

