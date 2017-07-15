– Candice LaRae wrote the following on Twitter:

– Sasha Banks appeared on The Project in Australia earlier this week. She was asked about her cousin Snoop Dogg appearing at Wrestlemania 32 to perform her entrance.

She said: “I actually found out the Thursday before WrestleMania [that Snoop would perform her entrance] and I was like, ‘WHAT?!’. I mean, it’s Snoop Dogg, he’s a legend. That was honestly one of the coolest moments of my career so far.”

– Speaking of Sasha, she will appear in Auckland, New Zealand on July 16 at the Westfield Manukau City at 11 AM. You can find more details here.