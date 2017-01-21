– Sasha Banks is set to make an appearance at the Cricket Wireless store on Sunday, January 29 from 10AM to Noon in San Antonio, Texas.

– As previously reported, there were rumors that WWE might be planning a big match for Samoa Joe, who is not yet on the main roster, at WrestleMania 33. There was also reported speculation he should show up in the Royal Rumble match next week. Forbes has now published a new blog article noting that Samoa Joe appearing in the match is a favorite for many Royal Rumble wagers. Joe is No. 2 for “Most Eliminations” with 5/2 odds and No. 1 for “Most Likely to Appear” with 1/8 odds. So at least as far as the betting is concerned, oddsmakers are favoring a debut by Samoa Joe.