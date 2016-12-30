wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Teases Move to Smackdown, WWE Looks at 7 Things We Want To See In WWE In 2017
December 30, 2016 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following video, looking at “7 Things We Want To See In WWE In 2017.” They include a Shield reunion, the Undertaker competing on Smackdown, John Cena winning the IC Title, Raw Roulette, a big free agent move (Samoa Joe is mentioned), and Daniel Bryan in the WWE Hall of Fame…
– Sasha Banks responded to a fan on Twitter who told her she would have the WWE RAW Women’s Championship back soon. Her response was, “I hope it’s blue,” teasing a possible move to Smackdown…
I hope it's blue 😏 https://t.co/xV0Ff6mjjW
— Sasha Bank$ (@SashaBanksWWE) December 27, 2016