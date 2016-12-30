– WWE posted the following video, looking at “7 Things We Want To See In WWE In 2017.” They include a Shield reunion, the Undertaker competing on Smackdown, John Cena winning the IC Title, Raw Roulette, a big free agent move (Samoa Joe is mentioned), and Daniel Bryan in the WWE Hall of Fame…

– Sasha Banks responded to a fan on Twitter who told her she would have the WWE RAW Women’s Championship back soon. Her response was, “I hope it’s blue,” teasing a possible move to Smackdown…