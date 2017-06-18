wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Wishes She Was in Women’s MITB Match, Velveteen Dream Names His Elbow Drop
– WWE released a new video promoting tonight’s Money in the Bank. In it, Sasha Banks talks about how she’s jealous of the women who are in the first Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match but is also happy for them. She predicts that Tamina will win:
– The Velveteen Dream took to Twitter to name his big elbow drop maneuver, calling it the “Purple Rainmaker” as a reference to NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada:
