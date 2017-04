– Here are results from Saturday’s WWE AXXESS matches, courtesy of wrestlinginc.com…

* TJ Perkins defeated Drew Gulak

* Kishan Raftar defeated Chris Atkins

* Mustafa Ali & Rich Swann defeated TK Cooper & Travis Banks

* Tony Storm defeated Jinny (PROGRESS)

* Brian Kendrick defeated Jack Gallagher

* Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari

* Tony Nese defeated Gran Metalik

* Sarah Bridges defeated an unknown WWE recruit

