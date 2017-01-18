– Perry Saturn, who recently asked fans for support as he was nearly homeless, has posted a new Facebook video thanking fans for their generosity. Fans donated to a GoFundMe account set up for Saturn, who has been dealing with issues stemming from a traumatic brain injury. The account was is paying for medical costs which include MRIs as well as living costs:

– Here is the first picture of Playmates’ WWE / TMNT Ninja Superstars Series 2 figures which include Michelangelo as Rowdy Roddy Piper, Donatello as Ultimate Warrior, Raphael as The Rock and Leonardo as Finn Balor: