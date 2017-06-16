– Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that former WWE star Serena Deeb is in talks to join the Mae Young Classic. She is retired from wrestling but has been talking about returning to WWE to compete in the tournament. The talks are ongoing as the deal hasn’t been made yet.

Deeb wrestled in OVW from 2005-09 and won the Women’s title six times. When she was called up to WWE, she was a part of the Straight Edge Society on Smackdown in 2010 with CM Punk, Luke Gallows, and Joey Mercury. She was in there for less than a year and only wrestled once before she was released. She retired in 2015.

– WWE has released new videos showing the Authors of Pain’s dominance in NXT.

– UpUpDownDown has turned two years today. A new video has been released which features AJ Styles, Shane McMahon and Tyler Breeze.