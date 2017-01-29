– With their Raw Tag Team Title win at the Royal Rumble, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson become just the third team in history to win WWE tag team gold as well as the IWGP Tag Team Championships. They join the Steiner Brothers and Dudley Boys in that group.

– Stephanie McMahon noted during tonight’s Royal Rumble that Seth Rollins has been banned from the arena due to his crashing NXT Takeover: San Antonio in an attempt to confront Triple H. You can see video of the announcement below. It has been previously noted that she will confront Rollins and address the issue tomorrow on Raw.