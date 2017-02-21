– According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Rusev is not wearing his faceguard while working WWE live events, and only wearing it for TV. Meltzer speculated that this was a precaution, in case he took an accidental shot to his broken nose on TV, which could cause bleeding. WWE does not want blood on TV.

– Here is Seth Rollins playing Madden 17 against Melvin Gordon of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers in this new video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel…