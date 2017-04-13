wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Comments on His Raw Segment With Kurt Angle, No Official Word on ESPN’s Coverage of WWE
– It was reported over the weekend that he would no longer be covering WWE on ESPN. Coach had been hosting the Off the Top Rope segment on Wednesday nights on SportsCenter. Coach noted that ESPN would still be covering WWE, but there has been no official update from WWE or ESPN. [wrestlinginc.com]
– Seth Rollins posted the following on Instagram, commenting on Monday’s Raw segment with Kurt Angle…
This is a pretty sick picture. Often times with the way our industry operates moments can slip through our fingers. As this was happening last Monday I don't think I fully appreciated it, but now a few days removed, seeing this from a different perspective made the hair on my arm shoot up like a wave from my wrist to my shoulders. Welcome back Kurt! @wwe