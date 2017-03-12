wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Congratulates Christopher Daniels on ROH Title Win, Photo of AJ Styles Interrupting Shane McMahon at MSG

March 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Seth Rollins posted the following tweet earlier, congratulating Christopher Daniels on winning the ROH world title. You can read Rollins’ tweet below.

– WWE released a photo of AJ Styles interrupting Shane McMahon’s promo at WWE’s house show in Madison square Garden. Styles’ plead his case to be in the main event of WrestleMania. You can check out the photo below.

