– Seth Rollins posted the following tweet earlier, congratulating Christopher Daniels on winning the ROH world title. You can read Rollins’ tweet below.

Major congrats to @facdaniels on winning the @ringofhonor title. One of the best dudes I've had the pleasure of knowing. Long overdue! — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 12, 2017

– WWE released a photo of AJ Styles interrupting Shane McMahon’s promo at WWE’s house show in Madison square Garden. Styles’ plead his case to be in the main event of WrestleMania. You can check out the photo below.