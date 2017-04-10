wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Congratulates UFC Champion Daniel Cormier, Brie Bella Maternity Photo Shoot Video

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Seth Rollins posted the following on twitter, congratulating UFC Light Heavyweight Champion (and big wrestling fan) Daniel Cormier on his vicrory at UFC 210…

– Here is video from Brie Bella’s final outdoor maternity photo shoot…

