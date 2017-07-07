– Seth Rollins is doing media rounds in NYC today to promote his WWE Studios film Armed and Dangerous.

– Kevin Owens is doing a signing appearance at the H-E-B plus! Store at 4100 South New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, Texas at 11AM on July 11. Availability for the signing is limited and wristbands will be provided to the first 200 fans for autographs and photo opportunities.