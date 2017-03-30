– WWE has posted a new video from Seth Rollins in which he revealed that he’s feeling ill heading into he has been battling a cold and a fever and that he had to cancel his planned training sessions because he couldn’t sleep. Rollins said the next few days will be tough but that he is looking forward to Sunday and his match:

– WWE also posted the following video of Mojo Rawley training at the WWE Performance Center for his participation in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: