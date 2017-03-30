wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Feeling Ill Heading Into WrestleMania, Mojo Preps at WWE Performance Center

March 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has posted a new video from Seth Rollins in which he revealed that he’s feeling ill heading into he has been battling a cold and a fever and that he had to cancel his planned training sessions because he couldn’t sleep. Rollins said the next few days will be tough but that he is looking forward to Sunday and his match:

– WWE also posted the following video of Mojo Rawley training at the WWE Performance Center for his participation in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal:

Mojo Rawley, Seth Rollins, WrestleMania 33, WWE, WWE Performance Center

