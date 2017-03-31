wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Gives Update on His Illness, Trains for WrestleMania, Rollins’ Mother Talks Match
March 31, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has posted several videos featuring Seth Rollins leading into his match with Triple H at WrestleMania. You can see the videos below, in which Ropllins gives an update on his illness he’s been dealing with this week and saying he feels better, along with video of him training for the event. There is also video of Rollins’ mother talking about the Non-Sanctioned match: