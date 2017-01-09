– Seth Rollins took to Twitter to announce that he’s entering the Royal Rumble match, posting:

Last year I missed @WrestleMania. This year I'll be in the main event. Officially announcing my entry into the #RoyalRumble. #tearitdown — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 9, 2017

– WWE posted a video with Roman Reigns from Raw. Reigns talked about his handicap US Title match against Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens tonight as well as his staredown with Goldberg.

“It was awesome, if you were there you could feel that energy, it was created through that staredown that had to be one of the coolest ones I’ve been in,” Reigns said. “I feel blessed to be able to collaborate and be in the ring with so many great wrestlers, so many legends and people that built the foundation that we’re standing on now.”