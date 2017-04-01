– WWE released a video featuring Seth Rollins meeting with Sting again for WrestleMania week. You can check out the clip of Rollins’ meeting with Sting for a 360 video.

– Between the Ropes recently interviewed NXT Superstars Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano on WrestleMania Radio Row this week to talk about their TakeOver match. You can check out the video of the interview below.