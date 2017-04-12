wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Possibly Using New Finisher, Bryan and Brie’s Due Date Coming Up

April 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Daniel Bryan said on last night’s Talking Smack that Brie Bella’s due date is two and a half weeks away. The two are expecting a daughter, named Birdie Joe.

– Seth Rollins busted out a new finisher during the Raw dark match main event, hitting a jumping knee finisher. The move is described as similar to Kazuchika Okada’s Rainmaker but with his knees instead of a lariat. The Rainmaker is below:

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins

