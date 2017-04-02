– Scott Hall, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Edge, and Beth Phoenix were all backstage at NXT TakeOver: Orlando.

– Here’s a Fallout video from NXT TakeOver: Orlando featuring The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering after their victory over The Revival and DIY. Ellering says how the victory confirmed the evolution of the Authors of Pain and accused WWE higher-ups of trying to slow the team down, but that nobody can stop their destiny — that they will be a dynasty.